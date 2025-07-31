SkyDrive Demonstrates Flying Car at Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese startup SkyDrive Inc. performed its first demonstration flight of a flying car for visitors at the World Exposition in the western city of Osaka on Thursday.

The Toyota, Aichi Prefecture-based company had originally scheduled the flight for the opening day of the Expo in April, but it was canceled due to bad weather.

The demonstration flights will be held daily until Aug. 24.

During Thursday's demonstration, the flying car completed an approximately three-minute unmanned flight, ascending about 4 meters and then moving forward some 50 meters.

"I am glad that we were able to confirm that it flies safely and that visitors were also able to see it," SkyDrive CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa said.

