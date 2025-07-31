Tsunami Advisories Fully Lifted in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency on Thursday lifted all tsunami advisories that it had issued across a wide area of the country's Pacific coast following a strong earthquake near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday morning.

The last remaining advisories, in place for Pacific coastal areas between Hokkaido and Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, as well as for Tokyo's Izu Islands and the Tanegashima and Yakushima islands in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, were lifted at 4:30 p.m., roughly 32 hours after the quake.

The agency issued tsunami warnings at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday to many areas facing the Pacific Ocean, spanning from Hokkaido to the Kii Peninsula in western Japan, as well as Tokyo's Izu and Ogasawara islands. It also issued advisories from the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan sides of Hokkaido to the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa.

It downgraded all warnings to advisories by Wednesday night, but tsunamis continued to be observed at many areas, with some locations recording the highest tsunamis in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, one person died in Mie Prefecture, western Japan, one person was seriously injured in Hokkaido and a total of nine people suffered milder injuries in Hokkaido and the southwestern prefecture of Miyazaki in relation to tsunamis as of 2 p.m. Thursday. The agency is confirming the severity of injuries incurred by four other people.

