TEPCO Books 903-B.-Yen Special Loss over N-Plant Decommissioning

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. booked a special loss of 903 billion yen in its April-June business results report, released Thursday, as expenses related to the decommissioning of its meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The company determined that additional spending is necessary for the full-scale removal of nuclear debris at the plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan. The debris was formed after the plant suffered meltdowns following the March 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami.

As a result, TEPCO posted a consolidated net loss of 857.6 billion yen in the quarter, compared with a net profit of 79.2 billion yen a year before.

