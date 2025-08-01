First Rice Crop of 2025 Goes on Sale at High Prices in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--The first rice harvest of 2025 has hit shelves in Japan, with prices significantly higher than last year against the backdrop of strong demand for domestic rice brands.

Rice prices may remain high even after autumn, leading consumers to struggle with their food spending.

On Thursday, the early Koshihikari brand rice crop from the southwestern Japan prefecture of Miyazaki was put on sale for 4,190 yen per 5 kilograms, excluding tax, up 1,400 yen from a year earlier, at a store of Inageya Co.'s grocery supermarket chain in front of Hanakoganei Station in the city of Kodaira, western Tokyo.

The dramatic increase followed a 1,100-yen price surge last year for the then newly harvested rice.

"While the distribution volume of rice has increased due to more imported rice going on sale, there is strong demand for domestic brands," according to a public relations official of Inageya.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]