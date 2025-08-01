Japanese Students Struggle with Description-Type Tests

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--The average correct answer rate was as low as 25.6 pct for description-type questions in the Japanese-language section of the fiscal 2025 national achievement test for junior high school third-graders, the education ministry has said.

Among such questions, students seemed to struggle especially with those asking them to write their thoughts in a way that others can understand.

The fiscal 2025 achievement test for elementary school sixth-graders and junior high school third-graders was held in April, with a total of some 1.9 million students participating from about 28,000 schools nationwide.

This year, the ministry released test results by gender for the first time.

Female students in both elementary school sixth grade and junior high school third grade gave more correct answers to Japanese-language questions than male students. More girls than boys in both grades said that they like, are good at, or understand the subject well.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]