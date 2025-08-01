Ishiba Vows Thorough Explanation on Japan-U.S. Tariff Agreement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has vowed to provide Japanese industry circles with a "thorough explanation" on his administration's latest tariff deal with the U.S. government.

Ishiba, at a meeting in Tokyo on Thursday, exchanged opinions with automobile industry officials about the agreement over U.S. tariffs on imports from Japan announced last month.

Thanking the auto industry for its help over the additional U.S. tariffs on Japanese vehicles being halved under the agreement, Ishiba said, "Starting with the auto industry, our ministers will directly visit business operators to give a thorough explanation about the agreement."

At the meeting, Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Chairman Masanori Katayama, also chairman of Isuzu Motors Ltd., said that the tariff deal "has managed to ease the devastating impact (of the tariffs) that the Japanese automobile industry, including the entire supply chains, would otherwise have suffered."

In order to cope with growing uncertainty due to protectionism and other factors, Katayama called for tax measures to stimulate domestic demand and support to maintain supply chains.

