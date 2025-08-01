Japan April-June GDP Growth Projected at Annual 0.5 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's real gross domestic product in April-June is projected to have grown 0.1 pct from the previous quarter, or an annualized 0.5 pct, think tanks' estimates show.

The figure represents the average of estimates from the 10 think tanks. They expect firm exports in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, despite higher tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

The Japanese government will disclose preliminary GDP data for the quarter Aug. 15.

In April-June, personal consumption, the pillar of the country's domestic demand, is projected to have risen 0.1 pct on a nonannualized basis, as consumers grew thrifty due to increases in food and other prices.

Corporate capital expenditure is believed to have expanded 0.5 pct, partly reflecting higher spending on labor-saving products to address worker shortages.

