Japan Parliament Convened for 5-Day Extra Session

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, was convened Friday for a five-day extraordinary session.

It is the first Diet session since the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its Komeito ally lost their combined majority in the House of Councillors in the July 20 election for the upper chamber.

At an Upper House plenary meeting Friday morning, Masakazu Sekiguchi from the LDP was re-elected president of the chamber while Tetsuro Fukuyama, former secretary-general of the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, was elected vice president.

Manabu Matsuda from Sanseito became chair of the Upper House Discipline Committee, a standing committee. It is the first time for the up-and-coming party, which boosted its presence in the Upper House in the latest election, to obtain the post of committee chair.

The LDP's Takao Makino retained the post of chief of the Rules and Administration Committee, and the party's Yusuke Nakanishi was chosen as head of the Budget Committee. The two key Upper House standing committees will thus continue to be chaired by LDP lawmakers.

