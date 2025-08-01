Japan Opposition Submits Bill to Scrap Add-On Gasoline Tax

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Seven Japanese opposition parties jointly submitted a bill to the House of Representatives on Friday to scrap the provisional gasoline tax surcharge in November.

The seven are the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the Democratic Party for the People, Sanseito, the Japanese Communist Party, the Conservative Party of Japan and the Social Democratic Party.

The opposition bloc aims to ramp up pressure on the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling coalition by showing solidarity ahead of discussion to be held during the extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, convened on Friday.

On Wednesday, the ruling coalition of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's LDP and Komeito agreed with four opposition parties, namely the CDP, Nippon Ishin, the DPFP and the JCP, to realize the abolition "as early as possible within this year."

The prospect for the bill, however, is unclear as the ruling bloc is cautious about implementing the abolition in November.

