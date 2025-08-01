Japanese Singer, Actor Tsunehiko Kamijo Dies at 85

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese singer and actor Tsunehiko Kamijo died of old age at a hospital in the central Japan prefecture of Nagano on July 22. He was 85.

A Nagano native, Kamijo started his singing career in 1962 and won the grand prix at an international song festival in 1971 with "Tabidachi no Uta" (song for departure).

"Dareka ga Kaze no Naka de" (somebody in the wind), the theme song he sang for television period drama "Kogarashi Monjiro" became a hit in 1972. In that year, Kamijo appeared in "Kohaku Uta Gassen," a year-end music show broadcast by Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK.

Kamijo was also active as an actor. He appeared in the musicals "Man of La Mancha," "Fiddler on the Roof and "My Fair Lady."

In Man of La Mancha, he played the role of a leader of prisoners and innkeeper more than 900 times, supporting Matsumoto Hakuo, who played the main character.

