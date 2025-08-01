15 Pct U.S. Tariff to Be Imposed on Japanese Goods from Aug. 7

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 31 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to impose what his country calls reciprocal tariffs from Aug. 7 on its trading partners, including a 15 pct tariff for Japan.

This has raised concerns that the wide range of reciprocal tariffs may push up prices and have a huge impact on the global economy. The order did not mention when the newly announced tariffs would be imposed on Japanese vehicles.

After three months of tariff negotiations, Japan and the United States on July 22 agreed on a 15 pct tariff rate for imports from Japan, lower than the initially proposed 25 pct but still higher than the current rate of 10 pct.

The two sides also agreed that the U.S. tariffs on automobiles and auto parts from Japan will be lowered to 15 pct from 27.5 pct including the add-on portion of 25 pct.

A U.S. government official said that the lowered auto tariffs for Japan and others would be implemented sometime in the future.

