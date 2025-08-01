Yen Hits 4-Month Low past 150.50 per Dollar in Tokyo Morning

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--The yen fell to hit four-month lows past 150.50 per dollar in Tokyo trading Friday morning, with market players believing that the Bank of Japan is cautious about an early interest rate increase.

At noon, the dollar was at 150.75-77 yen, up from 149.38-40 yen at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Dollar buying grew as BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's remarks at a press conference Thursday were taken to indicate that the Japanese central bank is cautious about implementing an additional rate hike at an early date.

At the press conference, held after the BOJ's two-day policymaking meeting through Thursday, Ueda indicated that uncertainties over economic and price trends both in Japan and overseas remain high although Japan and the United States have reached a tariff deal.

"It will likely take two to three months (for the BOJ) to assess the impact" of the U.S. tariffs, an official at an asset management firm said, adding, "It will be difficult for the central bank to raise rates within this year."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]