JAL Launches Premium Credit Card for Wealthy Travelers

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines on Friday launched a credit card for affluent customers, offering higher frequent flyer points as well as exclusive services.

The JAL Luxury Card carries an annual fee of 242,000 yen and targets business executives with annual card spending of 30 million yen or more.

Cardholders will earn at least 1.25 pct in frequent flier mileage returns and gain access to perks including a 24-hour concierge service that can book restaurants overseas, a limousine shuttle service and exclusive exchange events.

The launch is the result of cooperation with Japanese credit card companies Aplus Co. and Black Card I, the issuer of U.S.-based Luxury Card series for the wealthy.

JAL also introduced a higher-tier version, JAL Luxury Card Limited, which carries an annual fee of 599,500 yen.

