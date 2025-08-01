Prosecutors File No Appeal against 1986 Fukui Murder Acquittal

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Nagoya High Prosecutors Office said Friday that it will not appeal a high court ruling in July that acquitted a former inmate of the 1986 murder of a girl in the central Japan city of Fukui.

The prosecutors office took a procedure the same day to waive its right to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court, finalizing the acquittal of Shoshi Maekawa 38 years after he was arrested in the murder case. Maekawa, 60, had served a seven-year prison sentence.

At a press conference on the day, Katsuhiko Hama, deputy head of the prosecutors office, said, "We don't plan to apologize at the moment but take seriously the fact that he served a considerable prison term."

The office also issued a statement saying that there are no reasons to appeal the ruling, such as contradictions with the Constitution or court precedents.

Since his arrest in 1987, Maekawa has consistently denied his involvement in the murder of a female third-year junior high school student.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]