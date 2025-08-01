Nagasaki Mayor to Call on World Leaders to Work for Nuclear Abolition

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki said Friday that he will call on world leaders to chart a concrete path toward abolishing nuclear weapons, in a speech to be delivered at an annual peace ceremony next week.

He will make the speech at the ceremony on Aug. 9 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the southwestern Japan city.

Suzuki will urge countries to stop wars immediately and express concern about nuclear war, according to an outline of the speech.

He will also share messages from hibakusha atomic bomb survivors and the cruelty of nuclear weapons by referring to the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, which won last year's Nobel Peace Prize, and a speech by the late former Nihon Hidankyo co-chair Senji Yamaguchi.

"Amid the growing threat of nuclear war, we will call on people to act as global citizens, who transcend races and borders, and make peace," Suzuki said at a press conference.

