Japan's Average Minimum Wage Expected to Top 1,110 Yen

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's average minimum wage is expected to exceed 1,110 yen as a government advisory panel is in the final stages of drawing up its minimum wage recommendation for fiscal 2025.

The panel is discussing an increase of over 6 pct, or 63 yen, from the current average of 1,055 yen, higher than the fiscal 2024 recommendation of 50 yen, which was a record high.

Each prefecture in the country will update its minimum wage based on the panel's recommendation.

On Friday, the panel held its sixth meeting of the year after failing to reach an accord in the previous five meetings. This is the first time a sixth meeting has been held since 2010.

So far, the panel has confirmed that it will evaluate the cost of living based on several price indicators.

