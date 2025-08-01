Japan's GPIF Logs 10-T.-Yen Profit for April-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund said Friday that its investment profits totaled 10,205.4 billion yen in April-June.

The result reflected higher returns from domestic and foreign stock investments. Stock prices temporarily slumped due to concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policy, but later rebounded as those concerns eased.

The GPIF's cumulative profits since fiscal 2001, when it started market investment, reached 165,736.5 billion yen. Its assets under management stood at 260,024.3 billion yen as of the end of June. Both figures hit new record highs.

Of the total return for the quarter, 4,521.5 billion yen came from investments in domestic stock, 4,777.2 billion yen from foreign stocks, and 1,006.4 billion yen from foreign bonds.

On the other hand, the GPIF logged a loss of 99.7 billion yen on its holdings of domestic bonds.

