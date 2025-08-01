Nippon Steel Swings into Quarterly Loss

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp. said Friday that it swung into a net loss in the April-June quarter, squeezed by a restructuring charge related to its acquisition of United States Steel Corp.

The Japanese steelmaker posted a consolidated net loss of 195.8 billion yen for the fiscal first quarter, against the year-before profit of 157.5 billion yen.

Nippon Steel's sales fell 8.3 pct to 2,008.7 billion yen, while its business profit dropped 61.2 pct to 92 billion yen.

The company booked a restructuring charge of about 230 billion yen related to the dissolution of a joint venture with ArcelorMittal, a step designed to allay competition concern over the takeover of U.S. Steel.

The acquisition of U.S. Steel in June is expected to contribute to the Japanese steelmaker's earnings starting in July.

