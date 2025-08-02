Japan Farm Group Leader to Resign Next March over Loss

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Toru Yamano, leader of a key body of the Japan Agricultural Cooperatives group, or JA, has said that he will resign next March to take the blame for a massive loss from an information system development project.

Yamano, who heads the Central Union of Agricultural Cooperatives, or JA-Zenchu, made the announcement at a press conference Friday.

He cited the expected loss of 20 billion yen from the development of an information system introduced in January 2024 to streamline operations such as salary, attendance and accounting management.

The system was developed for use at JA cooperatives nationwide, but the development costs far exceeded the projected level.

The election of a new JA-Zenchu leader typically requires several months of preparation, so Yamano plans to stay on until then.

