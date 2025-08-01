Nintendo Logs Record April-June Sales

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Nintendo Co. said Friday that it posted record sales for April-June thanks to strong demand for its new Nintendo Switch 2 game console.

The Japanese company's consolidated sales more than doubled from a year before to 572.3 billion yen. Operating profit rose 4.4 pct to 56,928 million yen, while net profit increased 18.6 pct to 96,032 million yen.

Nintendo sold 5.82 million units of the Switch 2 in less than a month following its June 5 release through the end of June. The company estimates that over six million units were sold in the first seven weeks.

Sales of the original Nintendo Switch console fell by half to 980,000 units in the three-month period.

The company aims to sell 15 million units of the Switch 2 in the fiscal year through next March. Demand for the console is exceeding supply in many countries, it said, adding, "We will continue to strengthen our production and supply systems."

