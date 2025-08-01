Japanese Attacked in Suzhou, China, Again

Newsfrom Japan

Shanghai, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese national was attacked and injured in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, eastern China, on Thursday, officials at the Japanese Consulate-General in Shanghai said Friday.

The person was hit with what appeared to be a rock inside a subway station, and was later treated at a hospital, the officials said.

According to Japan-China diplomatic sources, the victim was a woman and with a child at the time. Local authorities have detained the suspected attacker, but the motive and other details of the incident remain unclear.

In the same city, a Japanese woman and her child were attacked by a knife-wielding man in June 2024 while waiting for a school bus to a Japanese school. They were injured, and a Chinese woman who was a guide on the bus was killed.

Thursday's incident occurred at a time when anti-Japanese sentiment is seen as rising in China, fueled by recent films and dramas themed on the past war against Japan.

