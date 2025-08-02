Japan Foreign Min. Urges Myanmar to Restore Democracy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya has urged Myanmar to restore democracy, after the Southeast Asian country lifted the state of emergency imposed when its military staged a coup in 2021.

Japan strongly urges Myanmar's military to "swiftly restore the country's democratic political system," Iwaya told a press conference Friday.

According to Myanmar's Constitution, a general election is to be held within six months after a state of emergency is lifted.

"Japan is seriously concerned that if general elections are held without any moves toward political progress, it could provoke a strong backlash from the people of Myanmar," he said.

Iwaya called for an immediate halt to violence and the release of political detainees, including democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

