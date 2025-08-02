Japan's New Auto Sales Log 1st Fall in 7 Months

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--New automobile sales in Japan in July fell 3.6 pct from a year before to 390,516 units, marking the first fall in seven months, industry data have shown.

The drop reflected declines of over 10 pct at Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co.

Of the total, sales of passenger and freight vehicles declined 4.2 pct to 252,196 units, and minivehicle sales dropped 2.6 pct to 138,320 units, according to the data released Friday by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

Nissan's sales fell 18.9 pct, reflecting delays in releasing new models. Honda posted a 12.3 pct drop. Toyota Motor Corp. and Subaru Corp. also saw their sales fall.

On the other hand, Mitsubishi Motors Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp. continued to post strong sales.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]