2 China Coast Guard Ships Enter Japanese Waters near Senkakus

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese coast guard ships entered Japanese waters off the Senkaku Islands in Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture, the southernmost prefecture, on Saturday.

The Japan Coast Guard warned the two Haijing ships to leave the waters, after securing the safety of a Japanese fishing vessel they attempted to approach.

The two ships entered the waters near Uotsuri Island in the Senkaku chain around 12:50 a.m., according to the JCG's 11th regional headquarters based in Naha, the capital of Okinawa.

A similar intrusion by Chinese Haijing ships occurred near a different island in the Senkaku chain July 9. The ships left Japanese waters July 11.

The Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea are claimed by China, where they are called Diaoyu.

