Memorial Held in Hiroshima for Korean A-Bomb Victims

Hiroshima, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--A memorial ceremony was held Saturday for Korean victims of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima, western Japan, by a group of Korean atomic bomb survivors living in Japan.

Amid the aging of Korean hibakusha, the group held the ceremony in Hiroshima Prefecture's namesake capital for the first time, as this year marks the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing and the end of World War II.

Around 110 people, including survivors and bereaved relatives, attended the ceremony, offering flowers and silent prayers for those who perished.

The 79-year-old leader of the prefectural group, exposed to radiation from the atomic bombing while in utero, said in the ceremony that he hopes people, including the younger generation, will work together to pass on the memories and lessons of the atomic bombing to future generations.

The prefectural headquarters of the Korean Residents Union in Japan, or Mindan, holds a memorial for the atomic bomb victims annually. This year's event is set to be held at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima on Tuesday, the day before the 80th anniversary of the bombing.

