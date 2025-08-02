4 Die in Manhole Accident near Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Saitama, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Four male workers were confirmed dead after falling into a manhole in Gyoda, Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo, on Saturday morning, fire authorities said.

The four, all in their 50s, fell into the manhole around 9:25 a.m. during a sewage pipe inspection. All were rescued but were later pronounced dead.

According to the Saitama prefectural police, hydrogen sulfide was detected inside the manhole. The police suspect that the workers may have inhaled the gas.

Police and other sources said that, of the seven people involved in the inspection, four fell into the manhole, which is about 60 centimeters in diameter and 12 meters deep.

One of the four fell into the manhole first for an unknown reason, and three workers who tried to rescue him also fell, according to the sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]