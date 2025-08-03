Japan Joined Multinational Space Defense Drill in Australia

Newsfrom Japan

Townsville, Australia, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Air Self-Defense Force has taken part in a multinational tabletop space defense exercise in Australia aimed at enhancing cooperation among like-minded countries in the space domain.

The drill, part of the Talisman Sabre exercise led by the United States and Australia, was held at a military facility in Townsville, northeastern Australia, in July, bringing together nearly 10 countries.

The SDF, which has participated in tabletop exercises hosted by the U.S. military, took part in such a drill within the Talisman Sabre framework for the first time.

Participants confirmed procedures for collecting and analyzing jamming radio waves targeted at satellites and avoiding satellite collisions with space debris.

The Outer Space Treaty, effective since 1967, prohibits the signatories from placing nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction in space while emphasizing the principle of peaceful use of outer space.

