80 Years On: Hiroshima Museum Continues to Receive A-Bomb Artifacts

Hiroshima, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum continues to receive a steady stream of atomic bombing-related donations, with about 50 artifacts contributed each year by families and survivors seeking to preserve memories of the August 1945 blast.

Donors often share their personal motivations when presenting such items to the museum. "I want to leave proof that the deceased once surely lived," explained one contributor, while another expressed hopes that the donations will serve "for the shared memory of humanity."

Museum staff carefully document these stories alongside each artifact, incorporating both the items and their histories into exhibitions and related programs.

As Japan marks the 80th anniversary of World War II's end this year, the urgency of preserving such testimonies has intensified. With each passing year, fewer hibakusha atomic bomb survivors remain to share their firsthand accounts. The donated materials are therefore increasingly vital for communicating both the devastating impact of the bombing and the human stories of those who lived through it.

In June, 66-year-old Hiroshima resident Yo Hosokawa contributed to the museum about 40 items that belonged to his aunt, including a personal diary. His aunt was just 13 years old when she perished in the atomic bombing.

