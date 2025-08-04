Japan's Yamashita Wins Women's British Open

Newsfrom Japan

Porthcawl, Wales, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Miyu Yamashita won the Women's British Open in Porthcawl, Wales, on Sunday, becoming the six Japanese woman to clinch a major golf title.

The 24-year-old finished 11-under par at Royal Porthcawl, claiming her first LPGA tour victory and becoming the first Japanese woman to win the tournament since Hinako Shibuno in 2019.

Yamashita has won 13 Japanese titles. She made her full-scale entry into U.S. tours this year.

