Ishiba Declines to Say How Long He Will Stay On

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday declined to say how long he would stay in office following his ruling coalition's defeat in a parliamentary election last month.

"I have to keep businesses from being unfairly disadvantaged" by the Japan-U.S. trade agreement, Ishiba said at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament. He said, "I can't say for sure now" on how long he will stay on.

"There is no way that anxiety (among businesses) will continue indefinitely. I'll make efforts to find a solution and overcome this national crisis as soon as possible," he said.

He emphasized his determination to ensure that the trade agreement, including on a cut in U.S. auto tariffs, is implemented. U.S. President Donald Trump is a person who changes rules, Ishiba said. "It is harder to put an agreement into action than reach an agreement."

Agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi said that there will be no increase in rice imports under the agreement.

