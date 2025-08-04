Japan "Furikake" App to Help Manage Indonesian Kids' Health

Newsfrom Japan

Jakarta, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese organization promoting "furikake" sprinkle seasoning aims to launch an app in Indonesia by the end of the year to help manage the health of children in the Southeast Asian country as well as to improve their academic performance.

After downloading the app via a quick response, or QR, code on furikake product packaging, children will be asked to input such information as their height and weight and do practice drills. If they complete the data input or the drills, or both, they will be able to enjoy Japanese manga on the app, according to the International Furikake Association.

"The data will be provided for free to the West Java provincial government, which lacks enough information about local children's health, for big data analytics to better manage their health," said Shintaro Matsue, head of the association based in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kumamoto, known as the home of furikake. "The drills will improve the children's basic academic skills," Matsue added.

The association's cooperation is expected to exert favorable effects across various fields, a senior Indonesian food agency official said.

Set up chiefly by food companies in Kumamoto, the organization has already announced a plan to outsource furikake production in West Java and voluntarily supply products made with dried ingredients rich in protein, calcium and vitamins to the provincial government under Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's free school meal initiative.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]