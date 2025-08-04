2 China Coast Guard Ships Enter Japan Waters off Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese coast guard ships, again, intruded into Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture on Monday, the Japan Coast Guard said the same day.

The Haijing ships entered the waters off Taisho Island of the uninhibited islet chain in the southernmost Japan prefecture around 12:20 a.m. and approached a Japanese fishing boat, according to the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in the Okinawan capital of Naha.

They are the same Haijing vessels that made similar moves in the waters on Saturday.

China claims the Japanese-administered islands in the East China Sea, collectively called Diaoyu in Chinese.

