Ishiba Open to Message Marking 80th Anniversary of War's End

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday voiced willingness to release a message marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II that would include a reflection on the war.

"Regardless of the format (of the message), we should issue something to avoid memories being forgotten and never let a war happen again," Ishiba told the day's meeting of the House of Representatives Budget Committee.

There was no mention of when such a message might be announced.

Ishiba will avoid issuing it on Aug. 15, which is the anniversary of Japan's surrender in the war, or Sept. 2, the day on which Japan signed the Instrument of Surrender 80 years ago.

Ishiba's remark came in response to a request by Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, for the prime minister to release a comment.

