29 Japanese Fraud Suspects in Cambodia to Be Extradited

Nagoya, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Police in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, have obtained arrest warrants for 29 Japanese fraud suspects currently detained in Cambodia, investigative sources said Monday.

Aichi police plan to send investigators to the Southeast Asian country later this month to bring the suspects to Japan and arrest them.

The individuals, in their 10s to 50s, are suspected of involvement in phone scams based in the northeastern Cambodian town of Poipet. They allegedly demanded cash from victims in Japan by calling them while posing as police officers investigating money laundering and other cases.

