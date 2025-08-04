Japan Calls for Strict Punishment over Latest Suzhou Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan urges China to impose a strict punishment for last week's attack on a Japanese citizen in Suzhou, southeastern Jiangsu Province, China, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Monday

"We strongly ask (the Chinese government) to strictly and fairly punish the suspect, prevent similar incidents and ensure the safety of Japanese nationals," the top Japanese government spokesman said at a press conference.

According to Hayashi, the Japanese Consulate-General in Shanghai was informed by Chinese authorities on Friday that the suspect had been detained and would be punished under the law.

The latest incident occurred on Thursday, leaving a Japanese woman injured.

In the same city, another Japanese woman and her child were attacked by a knife-wielding man in June last year.

