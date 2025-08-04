Japan Food Exports Expand 15.5 Pct in Jan.-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products and other food items grew 15.5 pct from a year earlier to 809.7 billion yen in January-June, the agriculture ministry said Monday.

Exports to the United States, which announced so-called reciprocal tariffs in April, hit a record first-half high of 141.0 billion yen, up 22.0 pct. The surge was driven by robust demand for scallops, green tea and yellowtail.

The United States was the largest destination for such exports from Japan, accounting for 18.6 pct of the total exports.

According to a survey by the ministry, some businesses still refrained from exporting due to concerns over uncertainty regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Exports to Taiwan and South Korea also hit record highs. The ministry attributed this to increased recognition of Japanese cuisine thanks to a rise in visitors to Japan, as well as an increase in Japanese restaurants.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]