Nippon Cargo Airlines Seen Merging with ANA Cargo

Newsfrom Japan

Narita, Chiba Pref., Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)-Nippon Cargo Airlines and ANA Cargo are expected to merge in the future, Koji Shibata, president of their parent, ANA Holdings Inc., said Monday.

"I think (the two cargo carriers) will be consolidated," Shibata told the press at Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, adjacent to Tokyo. "We will work out the best arrangement for both companies after discussing their future organizational structures over the next 12 months or so."

On Friday, ANA Holdings acquired all shares in NCA from Japanese shipping giant Nippon Yusen K.K. The buyout made the ANA group the world's 14th-largest player in the global airline industry in terms of international cargo handling volume.

"Our transportation capacity linking Japan with other parts of Asia, Europe and the United States will be reinforced as NCA's superior cargo transportation network connecting Japan and Western countries is joining ANA's vast global passenger and freight service network," Shibata said at a ceremony at the airport Monday.

"Let's play a role as a leading Japanese company, taking advantage of the geopolitical hub of Japan," NCA President Hiroyuki Honma said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]