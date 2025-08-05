Ukraine to Show Appreciation at Osaka Expo National Day

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--As Ukraine marks its national day at the ongoing 2025 World Exposition in the western city of Osaka on Tuesday, the head of the Ukrainian exhibit hopes to show appreciation to countries supporting Ukraine amid Russian aggression.

Inna Ilina, 45, was impressed by Japanese culture when she was a high school student, and studied Japanese language at a university in Kyiv. In July 2019, she started working at the Ukrainian Embassy in Japan as a diplomat.

When Russia's invasion started in February 2022, Ilina was promoting Ukrainian culture to Japanese people. As the fighting back home intensified, she became busy organizing financial donations and relief goods from across Japan.

In December 2024, Ilina left her post and returned to Ukraine. However, she came back to Japan for the safety of her two children.

Hoping to inform the world about Ukraine's current situation, Ilina applied for the Expo job.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]