Japan Foreign Chief Vows to Continue Supporting Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya on Monday pledged Tokyo's continued support for Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia.

At a meeting with visiting Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka, Iwaya said that Japan will keep working closely with the international community, including its Group of Seven partners, to support Ukraine's efforts to realize a just and lasting peace.

Kachka replied that Ukraine hopes to deepen ties with Japan, including by utilizing an anti-mine conference set to be held in Tokyo in October. He also asked Japan for additional cooperation in the field of defense.

The meeting was joined by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who Iwaya shared a working dinner with later in the day.

Kachka is visiting Japan to attend Ukraine's "national day" event Tuesday at the World Exposition in the western city of Osaka.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]