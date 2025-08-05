Capex Plans by Major Japan Firms Up 14.3 Pct in FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese companies plan to increase their domestic capital expenditures in fiscal 2025 by 14.3 pct compared with the previous year’s actual spending, according to a Development Bank of Japan survey.

This is slower than a 21.6 pct increase planned in fiscal 2024, which ended this March.

While capital spending is planned to surge by 21.0 pct among manufacturers, reflecting active investments in decarbonization and automobile electrification, nonmanufacturers’ capital expenditures are planned to grow at a slower pace, at 11.3 pct, the survey showed Monday.

The DBJ said that many companies are examining the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s high tariffs and that the impact has not become apparent.

In the manufacturing sector, spending by automakers is planned to climb by 28.2 pct amid continued electrification investments.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]