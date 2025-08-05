April-June Net Profits Up 2.7 Pct at 5 Japan Banking Groups

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Combined group net profits at Japan's five major banking groups in April-June increased 2.7 pct from a year before to 1,374.8 billion yen, due partly to growth in profits from lending operations reflecting interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan, according to their earnings reports released by Monday.

Net profit expanded 1.5 pct to 376.8 billion yen at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., 0.4 pct to 290.5 billion yen at Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and 36.2 pct to 90.8 billion yen at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. The three groups' April-June profits hit record highs since they were established.

Resona Holdings Inc.'s net profit grew 27.3 pct to 70.5 billion yen in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Meanwhile, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. saw its net profit decline 1.8 pct to 546 billion yen, due to a change in the accounting period at Bank of Ayudhya, a Thai subsidiary.

For the full year to March 2026, Mizuho expects its group net profit will total 1.02 trillion yen, up from the previously forecast 940 billion yen and topping the 1-trillion-yen threshold for the first time.

