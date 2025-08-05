Nippon Ishin to Reshuffle Leadership Team

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) leader Hirofumi Yoshimura on Monday informed party executives of his plan to reshuffle the leadership team of the opposition party in the wake of its unimpressive showing in the July 20 House of Councillors election.

Later in the day, party co-leader Seiji Maehara, Secretary-General Ryohei Iwatani, general council chief Tsukasa Abe and parliamentary affairs head Joji Uruma showed to Yoshimura their intentions to step down from their posts, informed sources said.

Yoshimura stopped short of deciding how to handle their resignation offers.

Nippon Ishin won seven seats in the triennial election for the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, while six of its seats were up for grabs.

Nippon Ishin will decide whether to hold a leadership election by a vote based on party rules. If the election is not held, Yoshimura will stay on as Nippon Ishin leader.

