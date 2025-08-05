Akazawa to Visit U.S. to Follow Up on Trade Agreement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa said Tuesday that he is considering leaving for the United States earlier in the day to follow up on the trade agreement that the two countries reached last month.

Akazawa, the country's top negotiator for tariff talks with the United States, said that he will urge Washington to cut its tariff rate on auto imports from Japan as agreed under the trade deal.

"I'll urge the U.S. side to issue an executive order on the auto tariff as soon as possible," Akazawa said at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament. He said he is considering visiting the United States until Saturday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told the meeting that his government will implement the agreement steadily to maximize the benefit to both countries. But he added that he has "deep concern" over the integrity between U.S. tariffs and the Japan-U.S. trade treaty that came into effect in 2020.

Ishiba also said that he is considering releasing a fact sheet to explain details of the latest trade agreement to dispel public anxiety about the deal.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]