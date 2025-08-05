Japanese Frigate Chosen for Australian Fleet

Newsfrom Japan

Sydney, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Australian government has selected an upgraded version of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's Mogami-class as the preferred platform for its future fleet of general-purpose frigates, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said Tuesday.

The upgraded Mogami won the bidding over a German frigate because of the Japanese ship's ability to operate with fewer crew members than conventional destroyers. This will mark Japan's first frigate exports.

The Japanese frigate was "assessed as best able to quickly meet the capability requirements and strategic needs of the Australian Defense Force," the Australian government said in a statement.

The decision has already been conveyed to Tokyo. The Japanese government and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., which manufactures the Mogami, had lobbied together for Australia to select the upgraded version.

Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani told a press conference in Tokyo that the Australian decision means that "the reliability of our country's advanced technology and the significance of interoperability between the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the Australian Defense Force have been recognized."

