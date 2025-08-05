Suzuki Motor Halts Domestic Shipments of 5-Door Jimny

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp. has suspended domestic shipments of the five-door Jimny Nomade, the latest addition to its flagship Jimny series of four-wheel-drive compact SUVs, it was learned on Tuesday.

The automaker stopped taking new orders for the model after receiving about 50,000 orders in the first four days following its announcement on Jan. 30.

The reasons for the suspension of shipments and their resumption date were not disclosed.

The Jimny Nomade is produced in India and imported into Japan.

Suzuki Motor initially aimed to sell 1,200 units of the new model per month. In July, the company increased production of the model, with the aim of resuming order acceptance.

