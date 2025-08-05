Bridgestone to Sell Carbon Black Biz in Mexico

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Bridgestone Corp. said Tuesday it will sell Mexico Carbon Manufacturing SA de CV to Cabot Corp. of the United States for about 70 million dollars as part of the Japanese tire maker's efforts to restructure its carbon black business.

The deal is expected to close within three to six months, pending regulatory approval in Mexico. The impact of the sale on Bridgestone's financial forecast for this year is minimal, the company said.

In July, Bridgestone announced the sale of its carbon black operations in Thailand to Japan's Tokai Carbon Co.

Asahi Carbon Co., based in the city of Niigata, central Japan, will be Bridgestone's only carbon black arm. It will continue to develop and make the material for premium and racing tires.

