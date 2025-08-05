Toyota's Woven City to Open on Sept. 25

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. has said that its experimental Woven City in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, will open on Sept. 25.

The first phase of the project will see about 360 people related to the automaker move into a 47,000-square-meter section of the site. General visitors will be accepted from fiscal 2026 or later.

Toyota positions the Woven City as a base for testing advanced mobility-related technologies and services.

The site is planned to expand to about 700,000 square meters and is expected to accommodate around 2,000 residents in the future.

Toyota has also announced that 12 more companies, including those involved in rocket development, will participate in the project.

