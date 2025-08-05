Mercury Hits New Japan Record High of 41.8 C in Isesaki

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--The temperature in the eastern Japan city of Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, soared to 41.8 degrees Celsius at 2:26 p.m. on Tuesday, marking a record high for Japan, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The previous record high was 41.2 degrees, marked in the western city of Tamba, Hyogo Prefecture, on Wednesday last week.

On Tuesday, temperatures of 40.0 degrees or higher were recorded at a total of 14 locations across five of Japan's 47 prefectures, the highest single-day total since records began.

Temperatures rose to as high as 41.4 degrees in Hatoyama in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, 41.2 degrees in Kiryu in Gunma, and 41.0 degrees in Maebashi, also in Gunma.

This summer, the Japanese archipelago is covered with a double layer of the Pacific anticyclone and the Tibetan high-pressure system, resulting in sunny and extremely hot days in many areas.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]