Nippon Ishin Co-Head Maehara, 3 Other Execs to Step Down

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) co-leader Seiji Maehara and three other executives announced their plans to resign at an emergency meeting of party executives in Tokyo on Tuesday, in the wake of the opposition party's unimpressive showing in the July 20 House of Councillors election.

"It is important to renew the party's executive members to unite the party once again," Maehara said.

Maehara's successor is expected to be picked through a vote Friday. According to related sources, Fumitake Fujita, former secretary-general, appears eager to run in the election.

Nippon Ishin is set to vote Thursday on whether to hold a leadership election. But there is a growing view that the election will not be held and that its current leader, Hirofumi Yoshimura, will stay on.

The focus will be on whether Yoshimura can solidify the party's unity and gain a foothold for its rebuilding through the upcoming personnel changes.

