Nippon Ishin Co-Head Maehara, Others to Step Down

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) co-leader Seiji Maehara announced his plan to resign at a meeting of party executives Tuesday, in the wake of the opposition party's unimpressive showing in the July 20 House of Councillors election.

"I realized that it is important to refurbish the party's executive members to unite the party once again," he said.

Secretary-General Ryohei Iwatani also indicated his intention to resign on the same day.

Nippon Ishin leader Hirofumi Yoshimura, also governor of Osaka Prefecture, has informed party executives of his plan to reshuffle the party's leadership team.

General council chief Tsukasa Abe and parliamentary affairs head Joji Uruma are believed to be planning to step down, too.

